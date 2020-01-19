UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Hits $7.94 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.94 million and $255,996.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Allcoin, LBank and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, HADAX, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

