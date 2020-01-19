USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, FCoin, Crex24 and Poloniex. USD Coin has a market cap of $438.95 million and approximately $428.01 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.01910016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00093505 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 444,561,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,967,489 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Crex24, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CPDAX, FCoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.