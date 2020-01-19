USDK (USDK) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $76.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.