USDQ (USDQ) Market Cap Reaches $5.52 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. USDQ has a market cap of $5.52 million and $13,561.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00320869 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002308 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,251 tokens.

The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

