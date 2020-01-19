Utrum (OOT) Hits Market Cap of $133,242.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Utrum has a market cap of $133,242.00 and $103.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrum has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io.

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BarterDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.