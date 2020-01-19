V Systems (VSYS) One Day Volume Tops $2.22 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. V Systems has a market cap of $57.66 million and $2.22 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V Systems alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,817,751,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,902,892,616 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V Systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.