Vanta Network (VANTA) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $838,532.00 and $877.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

