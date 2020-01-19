Veil 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,300.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $32,300.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 64,275,565 coins and its circulating supply is 55,434,636 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

