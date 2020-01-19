VeriCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $4,856.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 110.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00051796 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073159 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,763.20 or 1.01105275 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044989 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,405,409 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

