VeriumReserve Trading Up 1.1% This Week (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $195,863.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00655438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008869 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008079 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,552,937 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

