Vetri (VLD) Price Tops $0.0040

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Vetri token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar. Vetri has a market cap of $1.15 million and $1,739.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vetri alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,110,100 tokens. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global.

Vetri Token Trading

Vetri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.