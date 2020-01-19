VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Rating Increased to Buy at Barclays

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.65.

VICI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,144. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 163,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,681,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

