WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0000

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $271,799.00 and $51.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000605 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,768,683,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,820,734,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.