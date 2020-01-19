Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.10.

IAC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.70. The stock had a trading volume of 915,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $194.61 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,808,000 after purchasing an additional 329,541 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

