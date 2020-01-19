Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

WERN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. 502,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,473. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

