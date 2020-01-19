WhiteCoin Trading 34.5% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $10,976.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, EXX and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, EXX, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.