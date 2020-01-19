Winding Tree (LIF) Market Cap Reaches $1.91 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

