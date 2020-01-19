Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.35 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $8,875.81 or 1.02352047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $306,688.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00051165 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00073845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000783 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00046106 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 602 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

