Xchange (XCG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. In the last week, Xchange has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xchange has a total market cap of $2,535.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xchange alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,659.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.01909820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.03858663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00657376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00746637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00096587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010326 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00579139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Xchange Coin Profile

Xchange (XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG. The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.