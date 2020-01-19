Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XLNX. Citigroup lowered shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 3,869,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,653. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after buying an additional 2,637,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after buying an additional 685,997 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

