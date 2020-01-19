XMax (XMX) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $216.66 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, DDEX, Graviex and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,338,566 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DDEX, ABCC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

