Zacks: Analysts Set $52.50 Price Target for JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A)

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $52.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JW-A an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JW-A stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 163,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,575. JW-A has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

JW-A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

