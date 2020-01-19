Zacks: Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Given $2.38 Average Target Price by Analysts

Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Auryn Resources an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AUG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 269,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

