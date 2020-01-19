Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.90. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 7,556,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,516. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

