Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,153. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $13,509,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.