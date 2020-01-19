Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

STML remained flat at $$7.03 during trading on Friday. 1,191,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

