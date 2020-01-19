Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Cap of $984,426.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $984,426.00 and $39,751.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.05752636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127693 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

