Zealium (NZL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Zealium has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $24,595.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000984 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,854,189 coins and its circulating supply is 12,854,189 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

