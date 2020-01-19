Zebi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, OKEx and Koinex. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, DDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

