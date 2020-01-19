Zel Trading 24% Higher This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00577555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00123731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125917 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003036 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 89,942,000 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.