ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 20% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,177.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

