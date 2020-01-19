Zeusshield Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market cap of $413,227.00 and approximately $9,585.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.