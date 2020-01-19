Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0056

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Zilla has a market cap of $338,075.00 and approximately $5,669.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.03137288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128068 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

