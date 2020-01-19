Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Zebpay, BiteBTC and UEX. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $49.23 million and $5.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,129,882,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,838,415,174 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DEx.top, Korbit, UEX, BiteBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Zebpay, AirSwap, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Coinhub, GOPAX, Kyber Network, WazirX, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, BitForex, DDEX, Bithumb, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, OKEx, DragonEX, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

