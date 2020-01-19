ZMINE (ZMN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $212.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. ZMINE has a total market cap of $266,468.00 and $212.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

