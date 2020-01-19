ZrCoin Price Tops $1.24 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00014356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. ZrCoin has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $24,782.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

