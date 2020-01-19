ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $854,070.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $854,070.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.