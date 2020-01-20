$0.15 EPS Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 272,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.