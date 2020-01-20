$0.22 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. GasLog posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOG. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE GLOG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 422,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.08. GasLog has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

