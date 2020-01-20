$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,492,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 78,030 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

