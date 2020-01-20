-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.89. 157,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,796. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

