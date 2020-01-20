-$0.37 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 69,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.96. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

