$0.40 EPS Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Knowles news, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares in the company, valued at $799,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $462,484.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,121. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 52.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 100.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

