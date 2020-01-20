-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Covia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.48). Covia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVIA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covia by 3,202.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,027,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covia by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 126,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covia during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Covia by 9.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

Shares of Covia stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. Covia has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

