$0.58 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.50 on Monday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.