$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $943.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

