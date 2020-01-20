-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the highest is ($0.78). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $259,375.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $513,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $491,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 93,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 1,407,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,899. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

