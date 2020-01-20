$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.98. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $784,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $125.30. 546,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,727. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.51. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

