$1.68 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $195.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $151.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Ecolab by 1,042.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ecolab by 1,117.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Ecolab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

