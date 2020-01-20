1irstcoin (FST) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00016744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $57.88 million and $107,713.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023070 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,898 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

